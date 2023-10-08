City that never sleeps struggles to find beds for illegals

Speaking in broken English and with the help of a Spanish translation app on her touchscreen phone, Maria said her family had entered the country through the Texas border after a journey of more than 30 days. She said she was fleeing “a very ugly situation” in Venezuela. “There is nothing there. No jobs, no food, no money,” she said, despairingly.

The South American country, on which the US imposed financial sanctions in 2014, is now seeing the world’s largest migrant exodus.

The displacement, bigger in scale than in war-torn Ukraine and Syria, has led to seven million people leaving the country of 29 million. Immigrants reportedly pay drug cartels and human smugglers thousands of dollars to make the long and dangerous journey across the US border.

Maria had been in the United States for less than two months and had not received the coveted work permit that the Biden administration is giving to nearly 500,000 Venezuelans, citing their extraordinary circumstances. But that did not stop her from trying to get a job. She said she had been interviewed at restaurants, so far without success.

Standing a few metres away were a couple with three young daughters in colourful hoodies. The man, who gave his name as Jesus, 35, said he had been making “good money” from his grocery store in Caracas. But when the Venezuelan economy cratered, his business became unviable and he decided his family had a better chance in the US. “I had no good choices left,” he said.

He declined to say if he had paid any gangs to help make the more than 4,000km trip to Eagle Pass, a border town in Texas. He had not obtained a work permit, but had found a job as a construction worker. His daughters, 12, nine and six, watched their father intently as he talked. He said the girls were already picking up a few words of English and would soon enrol in local schools.

At the other entrance to the hotel, barricades stretched over puddles of rainwater and two security vans idled on the sides of the road. Here too, families ventured in and out under the careful watch of security guards, holding hands, distinct in their tentativeness and timidity from the brisk New Yorkers.

The Roosevelt is only one among at least 150 hotels thought to be housing immigrants, with city authorities unwilling to disclose their locations. In the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan, a hotel manager said he had turned down the city authorities’ request to house illegal immigrants. They would have occupied two floors that had been used during the Covid-19 pandemic to hold families serving quarantine.

“It’s not good for business,” the manager said.

When the city ran out of space to house the migrants, officials requisitioned vacant buildings, gyms, churches and even a cruise ship terminal. There are also plans to utilise disused hangars at the city’s first airport, the Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn. Up to 2,500 male migrants are to be housed at the 12.1ha site leased by the city for US$1.7 million a month.