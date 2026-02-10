CIA looks to speed up access to new tech in race against China

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The CIA announced plans for a new acquisition framework that would cut red tape and optimise vendor vetting to quicken the ability to deploy more innovative tools.

– The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is seeking to speed up its access to breakthrough technologies to better compete with China.

The US spy agency announced plans on Feb 9 for a new acquisition framework that would cut red tape and optimise vendor vetting to quicken the ability to deploy more innovative tools.

In an e-mailed statement, CIA deputy director Michael Ellis said the agency was entering into a range of commercial partnerships with start-ups and industry leaders in areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, financial technology and microchips.

He called on companies “pushing the boundaries of emerging technologies” to help the CIA “stay ahead of foreign adversaries”.

Federal procurement processes are cumbersome and often involve long acquisition times that can deter start-ups and hinder the agency’s access to the latest technologies.

The move seeks to address what CIA director John Ratcliffe said during Senate confirmation remarks in 2025, when he warned the agency was struggling to “keep pace” with innovation, and echoes Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s acquisition reform push at the Pentagon.

Under the new framework, the agency would fast-track prototype onboarding, allowing officers in the field and at headquarters to test new technology.

The spy agency has already partnered with companies such as Amazon.com’s Amazon Web Services and Palantir Technologies for cloud computing and data analysis. BLOOMBERG