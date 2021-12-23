Christmas supply-chain crisis has been averted, Biden and FedEx CEO declare

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Joe Biden said US actions to eliminate supply-chain snarls have staved off a pre-Christmas crisis, ahead of a meeting with US officials and private-sector companies, including FedEx, on Wednesday (Dec 22).

Mr Biden created a task force in June to address high prices and shortages of consumer goods and crucial components, thanks to pandemic-related labor and demand issues.

After pushing for round-the-clock port operations, new transport rules and enlisting the help of big retailers including Walmart and Target, the White House says it has made significant progress.

"The much-predicted crisis didn't occur," Mr Biden said. "Packages are moving, gifts are being delivered, shelves are not empty," he said.

Shelves at grocery and drug stores are stocked at 90 per cent of their full capacity, he said, and deliveries are happening at a faster rate than before the pandemic.

A record number of goods are moving through Southern California ports faster, with shipping container wait time cut in half, the White House said.

Fedex CEO Fred Smith said supply-chain issues are "not all solved" but that "most of Santa Claus' products will be delivered to the consumers".

Inflation pressures should ease as labour shortages in the logistics industry are filled, he said. "We think the peak season is going to be a good one."

Last month, Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said a decision to extend port hours was having a positive impact on the flow of goods.

Retailers pulled holiday imports forward by a couple months and launched Christmas promotions early to ease pressure on the overburdened supply chain.

While thousands of loaded import containers have been cleared from docks since the administration began intervening, the busiest US seaport complex of Los Angeles-Long Beach continues to grapple with a flood of empty containers and about 90 container ships waiting offshore to unload.

Supply-chain issues continue to affect many US industries.

Reuters reported this week that candy-cane makers, like retailers and farmers, have been slammed during Covid-19 with high commodity prices, labor shortages, and transportation and supply-chain snarls preventing them from fully cashing in on the holiday season.

However, corporate profits overall have been strong, with most S&P 500 companies beating analysts' third-quarter expectations.