Christian school that 'celebrates childhood' becomes killing scene in Nashville

NASHVILLE - The 200 young children enrolled at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, start each day with chapel and study the Bible twice a week.

“The beauty of a PreSchool-6th school is in its simplicity and innocence,” the introductory paragraph of the school’s website reads. “Students are free to be children.”

On Monday, the school became the site of the latest mass shooting in the US, when a 28-year-old former student opened fire with an assault weapon, killing three children and three adults before being shot dead by police.

The three students killed were all 9 years old: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

The adults were head of school Katherine Koonce, 60, a pickleball enthusiast who had told the Nashville Tennessean she added the sport to the school’s physical education initiatives; Cynthia Peak, who police said was believed to be a substitute teacher; and custodian Mike Hill, both 61.

The carnage made a stark and horrible contrast to the images of everyday life on the school’s website and Facebook page.

Just a day before the shooting, administrators posted on Facebook pictures of staff members sharing gifts and snacks as they celebrated the impending birth of the son of the assistant head of school.

The school also posted a notice that it was looking to hire two new employees - a kindergarten aide and a fourth-grade teacher. And photos proudly showed boys competing in the opening day of the school’s first golf season at the local Cheekwood Golf Course.

“Go Knights!” the posting cheered.

“Great job, boys,” a community member wrote.