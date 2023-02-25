Chinese weather balloon maker denies connection to downed spy balloon

A US pilot looking down at a suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was later shot down off the coast of South Carolina. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
24 min ago

BEIJING – Chinese weather balloon manufacturer Zhuzhou Rubber Research & Design Institute has said it has no connection to the balloon shot down by the United States earlier in February, and that it is not a military company.

Zhuzhou Rubber, a unit of Chinese state chemical giant ChemChina, said it “is mainly engaged in manufacturing sounding balloons of natural latex in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations”.

“Our products are used for daily weather forecasting by weather stations, and do not have any connection with the so-called and reported US balloon incident,” it said in a statement posted on ChemChina’s website.

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, flew over the US and Canada for a week before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast on US President Joe Biden’s orders.

China has called the US handling of the balloon incident “hysterical” and an “absurd” act that violated international norms.

The manufacture of weather balloons in China is dominated by Zhuzhou Rubber, which makes 75 per cent of high-altitude balloons used by the China Meteorological Administration. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Biden troubled that China did not take Pentagon call over balloon incident
Canada says it thwarted recent air, maritime surveillance attempts by China

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top