Chinese spy balloon changes course as Blinken calls the incident an ‘irresponsible act’

WASHINGTON - A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300m) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to manoeuvre, the US military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.

At a news conference with South Korea’s visiting foreign minister on Friday, Mr Blinken said he had told Mr Wang Yi, director of China’s Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, that the incident on the eve of his trip was an “irresponsible act” by China, but Washington remained committed to engagement and he would visit when conditions allowed.

Mr Blinken said he would not put a date on when he might go to China and the focus was on resolving the current incident.

“The first step is ... getting the surveillance asset, out of our air space,” he said, adding that Washington would maintain open lines of communication with China.

The Pentagon said on Thursday it was tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States. Officials said military leaders considered shooting it down over Montana on Wednesday but eventually recommended against this to President Joe Biden because of the safety risk from debris.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden was briefed on the balloon flight on Tuesday and there was an administration “consensus that it was not appropriate to travel to the People’s Republic of China at this time.”

China on Friday expressed regret that an “airship” used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes had strayed into US airspace.

But the disclosure about the spy balloon’s manoeuvrability directly challenges China’s assertion that the balloon was merely a civilian airship that had strayed into US territory after being blown off course.

Ms Jean-Pierre said the US administration was aware of China’s statement “but the presence of this balloon in our airspace, it is a clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law. It is unacceptable this occurred.”

“We know this is a Chinese (surveillance) balloon and that it has the ability to manoeuvre,” Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing at the Pentagon, declining to say precisely how it was powered or who in China was controlling its flight path.

The Pentagon expects the balloon to continue traveling over US airspace for a few more days, Mr Ryder said, declining to speculate on what options the US military might develop in that time as speculation swirled about whether Mr Biden could still order the balloon be destroyed or perhaps captured.

Mr Ryder said the US military would not specify where precisely the balloon was positioned over the central United States, saying he didn’t want to get into an “hour-by-hour” cycle of updates. He said people in any given US state could look up into the sky if they wanted.

“The public certainly has the ability to look up in the sky and see where the balloon is,” Mr Ryder said, adding that the balloon posed no risk to people on the ground.