Chinese nationals charged by US with operating hacking group

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Federal prosecutors in New York accused two Chinese nationals of conducting an "extensive" hacking campaign over more than a decade in association with Chinese state security officials, allegedly infiltrating 45 US companies and government agencies in an effort to steal intellectual property and other data.

In an indictment unsealed in federal court in Manhattan, Zhu Hua and Zhang Shilong were accused of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions.

Their group is known in the cyber security community as Advanced Persistent Threat 10, according to prosecutors.