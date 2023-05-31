Chinese jet carried out 'aggressive' manoeuvre near US military plane, says Pentagon

A Chinese J-16 aircraft carried out the manoeuvre last week, forcing a US RC-135 plane to fly through its wake turbulence. SCREENSHOT: TWITTER
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

WASHINGTON - A Chinese fighter jet carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive” manoeuvre near a US military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace, the United States said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the United States’ military command responsible for the Indo-Pacific said the Chinese J-16 aircraft carried out the manoeuvre last week and forced the US RC-135 plane to fly through its wake turbulence.

Such intercepts happen occasionally.

In December, a Chinese military plane came within 3m of a US air force aircraft and forced it to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision in international airspace. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Chinese fighter jet came within 3m of US military aircraft, US says
US military drone crashes into Black Sea after Russian jets intercept it

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top