Chinese jet carried out 'aggressive' manoeuvre near US military plane, says Pentagon

WASHINGTON - A Chinese fighter jet carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive” manoeuvre near a US military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace, the United States said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the United States’ military command responsible for the Indo-Pacific said the Chinese J-16 aircraft carried out the manoeuvre last week and forced the US RC-135 plane to fly through its wake turbulence.

Such intercepts happen occasionally.

In December, a Chinese military plane came within 3m of a US air force aircraft and forced it to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision in international airspace. REUTERS