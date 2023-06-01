Chinese agent or private eye? Ex-NY cop's 'Fox Hunt' trial kicks off

NEW YORK - A former New York City police sergeant charged with acting as an illegal Chinese agent for allegedly intimidating a US-based fugitive from China went on trial on Wednesday and argued he did not know that country’s government was behind a private surveillance job he took.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Michael McMahon pressured a New Jersey resident, Mr Xu Jin, to return to China to face bribery and embezzlement charges, one example of a global repatriation campaign by Chinese law enforcement known as “Operation Fox Hunt”.

The case is the first of several involving alleged Fox Hunt schemes to reach trial in the United States, as officials crack down on what they term “transnational repression” on dissidents and fugitives by adversaries including China.

McMahon is on trial alongside Zhu Yong, who prosecutors say hired him for the job in 2016, and Zheng Congying, who is accused of posting a note to Mr Xu’s door in 2018 reading: “If you are willing to go back to the mainland and spend 10 years in prison, your wife and children will be all right.”

All three men have pleaded not guilty to charges of acting as Chinese agents without notifying the US attorney general, as required by law, and interstate stalking.

Mr Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the individuals on trial are not Chinese law enforcement and called the charges “nothing but rumours and slanders”.

“Repatriating corrupt fugitives and recovering illegal proceeds are a just cause widely recognised by the international community,” Mr Liu said in a statement.

In his opening statement before a federal jury, McMahon’s lawyer, Lawrence Lustberg, said his client was told he was working for a Chinese construction company trying to recover assets, and alerted local law enforcement to his activities.

“If he’s secretly acting on behalf of the Chinese government, is he going to call the cops and tell them?“ Mr Lustberg said.

“He had no idea, none ... that he was working for China.”

Ms Irisa Chen, a prosecutor, said McMahon searched the target’s name on the internet and even met a Chinese official during the course of his work, suggesting he saw through the “vague” cover story.

“McMahon knew this was not the true reason,” Ms Chen said in her opening statement.

“He looked the other way.”

Lawyers for Zhu and Zheng, both Chinese citizens and New York City residents, said their clients also did not know they were working for China’s government.