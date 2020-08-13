China's Confucius Institutes must register as foreign missions in US: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States said on Thursday (Aug 13) Chinese government-funded cultural centres at US universities would be required register as foreign missions, the latest sign of the deteriorating relationship between Washington and Beijing.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said the move followed a conclusion that the so-named Confucius Institutes are "an entity advancing Beijing's global propaganda and malign influence campaign on US campuses and K-12 classrooms."