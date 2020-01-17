China-US deal: Execution key, say observers

The phase one trade deal inked by the United States and China was hailed as a victory and beneficial to the world by both sides, but observers said much depends on how it is implemented.

Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the deal as a sign that the two countries could resolve their differences with dialogue.

He urged both sides to implement the agreement "in real earnest" and for the US to treat Chinese companies fairly.

The deal saw China commit to strengthening intellectual property protection and opening up its financial services market, among other issues. It will also buy another US$200 billion (S$269 billion) of US goods and services over the next two years.

