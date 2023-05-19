China, US commerce and trade chiefs to meet next week: Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON - The ministers of commerce and the trade representatives of US and China will meet next week in the United States, the spokesman for China’s embassy in Washington said on Thursday.

Mr Liu Pengyu made the announcement at a Chinese embassy online briefing with journalists. He said China was open to communication at all levels with US, but only on the basis of mutual respect.

The Chinese embassy later said in an e-mailed statement that both sides were still discussing details of the plans.

A source familiar with planning for the meetings said that Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao was expected to meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington next week before travelling to Detroit for a meeting of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) trade ministers.

Mr Wang would then meet with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the sidelines of that gathering, scheduled for May 25-26.

Spokespersons for Ms Tai’s and Ms Raimondo’s offices did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In comments on PBS’ “Amanpour and Company” programme, Ms Tai said last week that if a meeting could take place, it would “provide us with an opportunity to reconnect with one of my interlocutors in Beijing, to check in since the administration transition in Beijing.”

Washington has expressed eagerness for high-level meetings with China in an effort to keep increasingly tense relations from veering toward conflict.

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi last week in Vienna, and both sides recognized the need to move beyond an alleged spy balloon incident that dented relations between the superpowers, a senior US official has said.

Mr Biden has been seeking to hold a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping but neither side has offered updates on the prospects for such a call, or on the possibility of rescheduling a visit to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Mr Blinken postponed a planned February trip after the US shot down a Chinese balloon that flew over sensitive military sites.

“It is imperative for the US side to adopt a correct perception of China and we hope the US side will return to a rational and pragmatic China policy for the two countries to better develop themselves and prosper together,” Mr Liu told reporters.

Mr Liu said China and the US should put into practice what has been agreed between Mr Xi and Mr Biden at their last meeting in November and properly handle sensitive issues such as Taiwan, the democratically self-governed island claimed by China.

The US and Taiwan on Thursday agreed on an initial trade pact, a move likely to anger China, which sees official engagement by the island with other countries as a violation of its sovereignty.

“China is open to communication at all levels and cooperation across the fields with the United States, but only on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit,” Mr Liu said before that trade deal was announced.

He added that the US should work with China to “create favourable conditions for the future interactions between the two presidents.”

Some Biden administration critics, including Republican lawmakers, have questioned US overtures to Beijing to hold high-level meetings, arguing that past decades of engagement have failed to change China’s calculus on a slate of trade, security and human rights issues.

Mr Blinken, Ms Raimondo, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have all expressed interest in visiting China. REUTERS