China to establish spy facility in Cuba off southeastern US, reports WSJ

WASHINGTON - China has reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island roughly 160km from Florida, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing US officials familiar with classified intelligence.

Such a spy installation would allow Beijing to gather electronic communications from the southeastern United States, which houses many US military bases, as well as monitor ship traffic, the newspaper reported.

The US Central Command headquarters is based in Tampa. Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, the largest US military base, is based in North Carolina.

The countries have reached an agreement in principle, the officials said, with China to pay Cuba “several billion dollars” to allow the eavesdropping station, according to the Journal.

“I cannot speak to this specific report, but we are well aware of - and have spoken many times to - the People’s Republic of China’s efforts to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, including in this hemisphere,” Mr John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement.

“We monitor it closely, take steps to counter it, and remain confident that we are able to meet all our security commitments at home, in the region, and around the world,” he said.

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said: “We are not aware of the case and as a result we can’t give a comment right now.”

The Cuban embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

The agreement between the two US rivals, both ruled by communist governments, has caused alarm in the Biden administration, the newspaper said, posing a new threat close to America’s shores.

The reported deal comes as Washington and Beijing are taking tentative steps to soothe tensions that spiked after a suspected Chinese high-altitude spy balloon crossed the United States before the US military shot it down off the East Coast in February.

It could also raise questions about a trip to China that US officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning in coming weeks. Washington’s top diplomat had earlier scrapped the visit over the spy balloon incident.

The Biden administration has pushed to boost engagement with China even as ties have deteriorated over disputes ranging from military activity in the South China Sea and near Taiwan, Beijing’s human rights record, and technology competition.

‘Direct assault’

US Senator Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a Cuba hawk, said that if the report is true, it would be “a direct assault upon the United States.”

“So I hope the administration will think about how they’ll react, if it’s true,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

A former US intelligence official with knowledge of signals intelligence collection told Reuters that a Chinese listening post in Cuba would be a “big deal.”