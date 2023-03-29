China threatens response if US House Speaker meets Taiwan President

BEIJING/WASHINGTON – China threatened to retaliate on Wednesday if US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during her planned transit of the United States next month, saying any such move would be a “provocation”.

China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned US officials not to meet Ms Tsai, viewing it as support for the island’s desire to be seen as a separate country.

China staged war games around Taiwan last August when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, and Taiwan’s armed forces have said they are keeping watch for any Chinese moves when Ms Tsai is abroad.

Ms Tsai is due to depart on Wednesday for a trip to Guatemala and Belize that will see her transit through New York and Los Angeles. While not officially confirmed, she is expected to meet Mr McCarthy while in California, at the end of her trip.

Ms Zhu Fenglian, spokesman of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, told reporters in Beijing that Ms Tsai’s “transits” of the US were not just her waiting at the airport or hotel, but for her to meet US officials and lawmakers.

“If she contacts US House Speaker McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, harms China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destroys peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” she said.

“We firmly oppose this and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back.” Ms Zhu added, without giving details.

Senior US officials said the US sees no reason for China to overreact to Ms Tsai’s planned transits of the United States, calling them consistent with long-standing practice and the US one-China policy that recognises Beijing diplomatically, not Taipei.

Speaking ahead of Ms Tsai’s expected arrival in New York later on Wednesday, the officials said Washington was also urging Beijing to maintain open channels of communication with the United States.

A senior US official said that in her previous transits, Ms Tsai had engaged in a range of activities, including meetings with members of Congress, the Taiwanese diaspora and other groups.

“So there’s absolutely no reason for Beijing to use this upcoming transit as an excuse or a pretext to carry out aggressive or coercive activities aimed at Taiwan,” the official said.

The US official said Washington continued to exchange views with China on a broad range of issues through multiple diplomatic channels.