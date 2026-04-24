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China stealing US AI technology, accuses White House official

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Mr Kratsios did not name specific foreign entities but said they are using "proxies and jailbreaking techniques in coordinated campaigns" to extract US technology.

Mr Kratsios did not name specific foreign entities but said they are using "proxies and jailbreaking techniques in coordinated campaigns" to extract US technology.

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SAN FRANCISCO – The White House on April 23 accused Chinese entities of a massive effort to steal US artificial intelligence technology and vowed to take action to prevent the alleged theft.

“The US has evidence that foreign entities, primarily in China, are running industrial-scale distillation campaigns to steal American AI,” White House science and technology chief Michael Kratsios said in a post on social media platform X.

“We will be taking action to protect American innovation.”

Distillation is a common practice within AI development, often used by companies to create cheaper, smaller versions of their own models.

In February, US AI developer Anthropic accused three Chinese firms – DeepSeek, Moonshot AI and MiniMax – of running campaigns to illicitly extract capabilities from its Claude chatbot, describing it as intellectual property theft.

That same month, ChatGPT creator OpenAI sent a letter to US legislators accusing DeepSeek of using distillation techniques amid “ongoing efforts to free-ride on the capabilities developed by OpenAI and other US frontier labs”.

Mr Kratsios did not name any specific foreign entities in his post but said they “are using tens of thousands of proxies and jailbreaking techniques in coordinated campaigns to systematically extract American breakthroughs”.

The accusations come ahead of a planned May 14 summit in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. AFP

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