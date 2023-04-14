China sanctions senior US lawmaker for visiting Taiwan

BEIJING - China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday sanctioned US Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, for visiting Taiwan, saying he had sent a “serious wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces.”

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and strongly objects to all high-level engagements between foreign and Taiwanese officials, especially if they involve Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Mr McCaul visited Taipei last week and met Ms Tsai, pledging to help provide training for Taiwan’s armed forces and to speed up the delivery of weapons.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Mr McCaul, a Republican, had frequently interfered in China’s internal affairs with his words and actions and harmed China’s interests.

He recently led a delegation to Taiwan “seriously harming China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and sending a serious wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces,” it added.

According to China’s anti-sanctions law, Mr McCaul will not be allowed to enter the country, be banned from interacting with organisations and individuals in China and any assets of his in China will be frozen, the ministry said.

Mr McCaul commented that China’s action is “a badge of honour,” saying in a statement: “Ironically, this baseless action serves US interests by bringing more attention to our international partners and revealing the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party’s) blatant aggression.”

China says Taiwan is the single most important and sensitive issue in its relations with the United States. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

China has a track record of sanctioning foreign lawmakers and officials, often for criticising China, speaking in support of Taiwan or visiting the island, as happened to a deputy Lithuanian minister following her visit to Taipei last year.