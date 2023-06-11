China operating intel unit in Cuba for years: US official

WASHINGTON – China has been operating an intelligence unit in Cuba for years and upgraded it in 2019 in an effort to enhance its presence on the Caribbean island, a White House official said on Saturday.

“This is well-documented in the intelligence record,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in confirming China’s intelligence presence.

United States media in recent days had reported that Beijing was planning to set up a spy base on the island, which is located just off American shores.

When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, “we were briefed on a number of sensitive PRC efforts around the world to expand its overseas logistics, basing, and collection infrastructure globally”, the administration official said, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

“This effort included the presence of PRC intelligence collection facilities in Cuba,” the official said.

“In fact, the PRC conducted an upgrade of its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019.”

The Cuban government, which has already denied the presence of a Chinese spy base on its territory, slammed the latest development.

“Slanderous speculation continues, evidently promoted by certain media outlets to cause damage and alarm, without following minimal communication patterns, and without providing data or evidence to support what they spread,” Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said on Twitter.

The developments come as Chinese leader Xi Jinping has pushed a rapid expansion of the country’s security presence around the world.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to travel to China next weekend, rescheduling a visit that was cancelled in February after a tension-filled incident involving a suspected surveillance balloon passing over the US.

A base in Cuba, which lies 150km off Florida’s southern tip, would be viewed in Washington as a direct challenge to the continental US.

China on Friday warned the US against “interfering in Cuba’s internal affairs”, in response to the media reports on a planned base.

When asked about the base at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he was “unaware of the situation” before criticising US policy on Cuba.

“As we all know, spreading rumours and slander is a common tactic of the United States, and wantonly interfering in the internal affairs of other countries is its patent,” said Mr Wang.