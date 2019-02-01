China offered to buy 5 million tonnes of US soybeans in trade talks: Official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - China offered to purchase 5 million tonnes of soybeans from the United States as part of trade talks between Washington and Beijing, a White House official said on Thursday (Jan 31).

The transaction would not necessarily be one single purchase, the official said.

The official was clarifying remarks from an exchange earlier in the day during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in which it was indicated that the Chinese would purchase 5 million tonnes daily.