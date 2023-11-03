China methane reduction plan to be released soon, but may lack clear targets: Sources

WASHINGTON - China, the world’s largest emitter of methane, is expected to unveil its strategy to cut output of the greenhouse gas “imminently” but may stop short of setting specific reduction targets, two people familiar with the plan said.

China produces over 14 per cent of global methane emissions, but has so far resisted pressure to join a global pact to cut its methane output 30 per cent by 2030 that was signed by over 150 other nations, led by the US.

“I would say that what we could expect from this is going to be a very detailed plan of policies - of different regulations - that will be enacted,” said Marcelo Mena, head of the Global Methane Hub and former environment minister of Chile. He said he discussed the plan with China’s special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua during a visit to China last month.

Mena told Reuters the plan focuses on some of China’s most challenging methane sources, including emissions from coal mine seams and agriculture - including rice production - but he did not see any numerical targets in the plan.

He said Xie told him the plan would be published before, or at, the upcoming, two-week COP28 climate summit in Dubai, which begins on Nov 30.

“This will be likely the most ambitious commitment and will cut the biggest chunk out of emissions from developing countries,” he said.

Another person familiar with the plans who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media said that China has been reluctant to include numerical targets in the strategy given concerns raised by its agriculture and energy ministries about the impact.

China’s environment ministry did not immediately respond to questions on when the report would appear and whether it would include hard targets.

The ministry said last week that it was “pushing forward” the publication of the plan, state media reported, but it did not give a timeframe.

The agriculture ministry last year recommended new farming practices, such as paddy irrigation management and low-protein diets for livestock, as ways to bring down methane.

A study published in August by scientists at California’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory suggested that reforms to China’s industrial and agriculture sectors could lead to 30-40 per cent reduction in methane from 2015 levels by the end of the decade.

China’s massive coal sector could prove the biggest challenge since the country is the world’s largest source of methane from coal mines, with 28 per cent of the world’s biggest methane emissions points, according to environmental research group Kayrros.