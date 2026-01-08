China hacked e-mail systems of US congressional committee staff: Financial Times report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - China has hacked e-mails used by staff members of powerful committees in the US House of Representatives, as part of a cyberespionage campaign known as Salt Typhoon, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Jan 7, citing people familiar with the matter.

China accessed e-mail systems used by some staff members on the House China committee as well as aides on panels covering foreign affairs, intelligence and the armed services, the report said.

One person familiar with the attack told FT it was unclear whether the attackers had accessed lawmakers’ e-mails in the intrusions, which were detected last December.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House had no immediate comment. The Chinese Embassy in Washington, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the offices of the four committees did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last November, the Senate Sergeant at Arms notified multiple congressional offices of a “cyber incident”, where hackers may have accessed communications between the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, which provides key financial research data to lawmakers, and some Senate offices.

The Salt Typhoon hacks have long rattled the US intelligence community. Hackers have also been alleged to have intercepted conversations, including those between prominent US politicians and government officials.

US officials have previously alleged that the hacking group is pre-positioning itself to paralyse critical American infrastructure in case of a conflict with China.

Beijing has repeatedly denied being behind the intrusions.

In early 2025, the US imposed sanctions on alleged hacker Yin Kecheng and cybersecurity company Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology, accusing both of being involved in Salt Typhoon. REUTERS