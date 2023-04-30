Childcare is broken in the US, work-from-home won’t fix it

NEW YORK – It seems people can go hardly a week without a viral video clip from a virtual all-hands meeting.

In one of the most recent, Mr James Clarke, chief executive officer of media company Clearlink, is trying to justify a return-to-office mandate at the digital marketing and technology company when he suddenly suffers an acute case of rapid-onset foot-in-mouth syndrome.

In the section of the video that has ruffled the most feathers, he seems to be speaking to employees who want to continue to work remotely because they have been unable to find childcare.

“Only the rarest of full-time caregivers can also be a productive and full-time employee at the same time,” he says.

The comment has sparked outrage – and confusion. I don’t know any mum or dad who considers themselves a “part-time” parent. And plenty of working parents consider themselves primary caregivers, even if their child is in daycare 50 hours a week.

But in the context of his larger comments, it seems to me that Mr Clarke is worried about employees who say they need to keep working remotely because they do not have other daycare arrangements and their children are too young to go to school.

And I am sorry to say that, however clumsy his words, he is not wrong.

It is generally not a good idea to work full-time from home without some form of daycare for young children. For evidence, look no further than the first 18 months of the pandemic.

I spoke with Ms Jill Koziol, CEO of Motherly, a fully remote content company that requires all employees to have childcare.

“To cut out the commute time is such a gift to your employees and to families – and frankly, brings you more loyal and committed and productive employees,” she says.

But operating as a fully remote company requires openness and transparency – from both managers and employees.

Ms Koziol says they ask employees about their childcare arrangements as part of one-on-one conversations and in the context of the company’s flexibility benefits.

Employees are expected to work eight hours a day, at least six of which should be between 9am and 5pm in their local time zone. Approaching childcare conversations this way helps balance expectation-setting with empathy.

Data on how many remote employees are trying to get by without any outside childcare are hard to come by.

An estimate from Motherly’s annual survey of thousands of mothers suggests it could be about 7 per cent of full-time remote working mums.