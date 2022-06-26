Check out the world's ugliest dog, Mr Happy Face

PETALUMA, UNITED STATES (AFP) - With a tuft of punk-style hair and a tongue sticking perennially out the side of his mouth, a dog named Mr Happy Face has been crowned the world's homeliest pooch.

This 17-year-old Chinese crested defeated nine competitors on Friday in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest, a decades-old event held annually in Petaluma, California.

The champ was adopted as a rescue last year by a 41-year-old Arizona musician, Jeneda Benally.

"During the pandemic, I had hoped to either have a baby or adopt a dog. Since having a baby would have been an act of God, I opted to adopt a dog," Benally said as she introduced this one at the contest.

At the shelter she said she was told about an older dog with health problems, a creature that "could be inbred because he was so ugly."

"The shelter staff tried to prepare me for what I was about to see. I saw a creature who was indeed old, needed a second chance and deserved to be loved," said the proud owner.

She said Mr Happy Face had previously lived with a person who hoarded and conditions were abominable.

"He was a survivor of abuse and neglect," she said.