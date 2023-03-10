News analysis

Challenging Washington consensus, some experts warn US is overly hawkish on China

Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
China's President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, on Nov 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
18 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WASHINGTON – Amid wide consensus in the US Congress as well as the intelligence and national security establishment – and amplified by the media – that China is a threat, a few in the foreign policy community are increasingly questioning whether America is being overly hawkish on the Asian superpower.

On Wednesday, Mr Jude Blanchette, Freeman chair in China Studies at the Washington think-tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies, told National Public Radio: “We have to articulate an end state here that is some version of coexistence because the alternative, frankly, is unthinkable.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top