CEOs in US say abortion restrictions ‘bad for business’

(REUTERS) - The CEOs of nearly 200 companies ranging from tech to apparel are putting their name behind this message to US lawmakers: restricting abortion is "bad for business".

Signatories include Jack Dorsey of Twitter and heads of Slack and Yelp.

The letter appeared on Monday (June 10) as a full-page ad in the New York Times with "Don't ban equality" in big bold letters.

And underneath - a call to action: "It's time for companies to stand up for reproductive health care."

The campaign comes less than a month after Alabama signed the nation's most restrictive abortion Bill into law, criminalising the procedure in almost every case.

The only exception is if the mother's life is at risk.

And it comes after Republican-led states started passing so-called "heartbeat" laws across the US.

Those measures outlaws abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy - often before a woman may even be aware she's pregnant.

Georgia is one of several states that passed a heartbeat law.

As a result, Disney, Netflix and WarnerMedia have said they would reconsider working in the state if the law takes effect.