Celebrities, politicians face sexual abuse suits ahead of New York law expiration

NEW YORK - A flurry of high-profile sexual abuse lawsuits were filed in New York this week to beat the expiration of a state law that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on civil abuse and harassment claims, no matter how old.

The list of defendants includes New York Mayor Eric Adams, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and rock legend Axl Rose, all of whom could face jury trials if the claims against them aren’t dismissed or settled.

The Adult Survivors Act, passed by New York lawmakers in the wake of the “Me Too” movement, took effect on Nov 24, 2022, and expired on Nov 23, 2023.

“The Adult Survivors Act has enabled thousands of survivors to pursue justice that was previously unavailable to them,” said Ms Susan Crumiller, whose firm has handled several ASA cases. “But the flood of last minute cases shows how desperately we need a reopened window. Many people are just learning about the Act.”

The first person sued under the law - former US President Donald Trump - was held liable by a Manhattan jury in May for sexually abusing New York author E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and ordered to pay US$5 million (S$6.7 million) in damages, showing how the statute can be successfully used in court even when the claims are decades old.

Despite that early win, most cases under the law are in the early stages. Here are some of the defendants in suits filed this week:

Eric Adams, New York City mayor