Ceasefire should be ‘no-brainer’ for Hamas, says Blinken

WASHINGTON – Accepting a ceasefire deal with Israel should be a “no-brainer” for Hamas, but the motivations of the militants’ elusive Gaza-based leadership remain unclear, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has announced that its delegation will return on May 4 to Cairo to resume long-running talks brokered by Egypt and Qatar that would temporarily halt Israel’s offensive in return for freeing hostages.

“We wait to see whether, in effect, they can take yes for an answer on the ceasefire and release of hostages,” Mr Blinken said late on May 3.

“The reality in this moment is the only thing standing between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is Hamas.”

Noting that the militants “purport to represent” the Palestinian people, Mr Blinken said: “If it is true, then taking the ceasefire should be a no-brainer.”

He added: “But maybe something else is going on, and we’ll have a better picture of that in the coming days.”

Mr Blinken pointed to difficulties negotiating with Hamas, which the United States considers a terrorist group and does not engage with directly and which Israel has vowed to eliminate.

“The leaders of Hamas that we’re indirectly engaged with – through the Qataris, through the Egyptians – are, of course, living outside of Gaza,” Mr Blinken said.

“The ultimate decision-makers are the folks who are actually in Gaza itself with whom none of us have direct contact.”

Mr Blinken was addressing the McCain Institute’s Sedona Forum in Arizona days after he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top leaders on his latest visit to the Middle East.

Ahead of his talks with Mr Blinken, Mr Netanyahu vowed to push ahead with an assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah regardless of the outcome of truce negotiations.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly warned Israel against moving on Rafah, where an estimated 1.2 million Palestinians have taken shelter.

Mr Blinken said that Israel, which counts on the US for military and diplomatic support, has yet to present “a credible plan to genuinely protect the civilians who are in harm’s way”.

“Absent such a plan, we can’t support a major military operation going into Rafah because the damage it would do is beyond what’s acceptable,” Mr Blinken said.

Global criticism of the war’s toll on civilians has mounted, as has pressure on the Biden administration.