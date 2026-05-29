CBS picks new 60 Minutes leader from outside TV news

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While 60 Minutes was one of the top broadcast shows this past season, ratings are down more than 20 per cent from a decade ago.

NEW YORK - CBS News named journalist Nick Bilton as executive producer of news magazine 60 Minutes on May 28 , marking the first time the long-running show has tapped a leader from outside traditional television news.

The appointment of Mr Bilton, 49, is part of a shakeup at the 57-year-old programme and follows other unconventional hires including of podcasters and opinion writers in a new strategy to draw younger audiences.

He replaces Ms Tanya Simon, who became the programme’s first female executive producer in 2025 .

Mr Bilton’s resume includes stints as a technology columnist for the New York Times and correspondent for Vanity Fair as well as several nonfiction books and documentary films.

“Nick embodies the energy and ambition that animated the founders of the show. We cannot imagine a better fit,” CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and CBS News president Tom Cibrowski said in a note to staff released by CBS.

Ms Weiss is pushing to reshape the newsroom with a stronger focus on streaming and digital audiences following the acquisition of her digital media outlet, The Free Press, in October by CBS’ parent company, Paramount Skydance.

While 60 Minutes was one of the top broadcast shows this past season with 9.7 million viewers on average, ratings are down more than 20 per cent from a decade ago.

Like Ms Weiss, Mr Bilton does not have deep experience running a TV news programme, but his unconventional background ties into the network’s efforts to modernise its journalism.

“I am here because the world outside this building has changed a lot since this show was conceived – and we have to talk honestly about what that means,” he wrote in a note to the staff, which was released by CBS.

Mr Bilton’s appointment follows months of turmoil at CBS News. On May 27 , 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi criticised the network for failing to renew her contract, saying she was penalised for “refusing to sanitise accurate reporting”.

She had clashed with Ms Weiss over a December segment, produced by Ms Alfonsi, about torture in a Salvadoran mega-prison where President ​Donald Trump’s administration has sent migrants without trial.

Ms Weiss pulled the report hours before it was due to air, sparking accusations the network ​was engaging in self-censorship under political pressure.

Mr David Ellison – the son of longtime Trump supporter Larry Ellison – ​acquired Paramount in August and helped secure regulatory approval for the deal that created Paramount Skydance, with the promise that ​CBS would reflect the “varied ideological perspectives” of American viewers.

Before the merger, Paramount agreed in July 2025 to settle Mr Trump’s lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview by paying about US$16 million (S$20.4 million), mostly for his future presidential library.

Ms Weiss’ plan to infuse a “streaming mentality” into the storied news magazine has drawn mixed reviews. It included restructuring the newsroom and starting news coverage on digital platforms and ending on television. REUTERS