‘Catastrophic’ Super Typhoon Bavi hits US island of Rota

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The world’s oceans experienced their hottest June on record and could set fresh highs in the months ahead.

UNITED STATES – A “super typhoon” with equivalent force to a category-5 hurricane made landfall on the US island of Rota in the Pacific on July 6, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, warning of “catastrophic damage and (a) life threatening situation”.

“The western eyewall of Super Typhoon Bavi is currently moving over the island of Rota. The latest forecast intensity is at 180mph (290kmh) as it passes over Rota,” the NWS said. “Catastrophic winds exceeding 150mph will continue across Rota during eyewall passage.”

The weather system also brought extremely strong winds and lashing rain to other parts of the Northern Marianas and the nearby separate US territory of Guam, collectively home to around 210,000 people.

The island group around 9,660km west of the western mainland United States was already hit by another super typhoon in April. Sinlaku caused widespread devastation, ripping off roofs, knocking over trees and leaving tens of thousands without power.

In 2023, another massive typhoon, Mawar, the biggest in decades, did huge damage.

Before the NWS had said that a direct hit on Rota would make most of the island “uninhabitable for weeks, perhaps longer. Many non-concrete, non-reinforced homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse”.

“Nearly all trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months,” it said.

Rota Mayor Aubry Hocog had said on July 5: “By working together and taking the necessary precautions, we can help protect our families, neighbours and community. We pray for the safety of our people.”

The small island, the southernmost of the Northern Marianas, is home to around 1,500 people.

‘It hurts’

Already on the afternoon of July 5, there were few cars on the roads in Guam or the Northern Marianas with almost all stores closed, many of them with their windows boarded up.

Pinky Cubacub, 55, said she bought US$500 (S$645) worth of plywood at a lumber store for her eatery on Guam. “I cannot afford to lose so many days. It hurts,” she told AFP.

Call centre employee Arabella Paulino, 48, said: “My girls were saying to me it’s scary. But it will be okay.”

“My house is concrete, so the worst that can happen is a window could blow in,” she added.

Japanese tourist Miku Sakurai, 25, was supposed to fly back to Tokyo with her friends, but their flight was cancelled. “We will stay in the hotel when the storm comes. I am scared,” said the office worker.

Around a dozen surfers, however, were making the most of the windy conditions at one beach in Guam’s Talofofo Bay.

“There’s quite a lot of debris in the water, but it’s a lot of fun,” said one of them.

El Nino

The world’s oceans experienced their hottest June on record and could set fresh highs in the months ahead, the European Union’s Copernicus Marine Service said on July 1.

Warmer oceans help tropical storms to intensify and add more moisture, which can fall as heavy rain.

The World Meteorological Organization warned on July 3 that El Nino, which typically occurs every two to seven years and lasts nine to 12 months, has already begun in the tropical Pacific and is likely to be strong.

The natural climate phenomenon warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds, pressure and rainfall patterns. AFP