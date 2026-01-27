Carney walked back Davos comments in call with Trump, says US Treasury chief

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a call with US President Donald Trump on Jan 26, “aggressively” walked back some of the comments he made during a speech in Davos last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“I was in the Oval (Office) with the President today. He spoke to Prime Minister Carney, who was very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos,” Mr Bessent said in an interview on Fox News’ Hannity programme.

Mr Carney, whose office did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Jan 26, received a rare standing ovation in Davos, Switzerland, for a speech in which he urged nations to accept the end of a rules-based global order.

After Mr Carney’s speech, Mr Trump revoked Canada’s invitation to join a so-called Board of Peace, which the US leader says aims to resolve global conflicts.

He also threatened on Jan 24 to impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian goods if Ottawa followed through on a trade deal with China, a rival of the US.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Mr Carney called on nations to accept that a rules-based global order was over and pointed to Canada as an example of how “middle powers” might act together to avoid being victimised by American hegemony.

During his speech in Davos, Mr Carney did not directly call out Mr Trump or the US by name, but said that “middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu”.

Many world leaders and industry titans present responded with a standing ovation. Mr Trump was critical of that speech.

In his interview, Mr Bessent said: “Of course, Canada depends on the US.”

In January, Mr Carney travelled to China to reset the countries’ strained relationship and reached a trade deal with Canada’s second-biggest trading partner after the US.

Mr Bessent said on Jan 26 that “it would be a disaster for Canada” if Mr Trump imposed further tariffs on Canadian goods. REUTERS