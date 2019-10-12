Carlsberg develops paper beer bottle in green packaging push

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) - Carlsberg has seen the future of the beer bottle, and it's made of paper.

The Danish brewer presented two research prototype bottles made from wood fibre and lined with a polymer barrier at the World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen Friday (Oct 11). The company is also working with Coca-Cola, Absolut vodka and cosmetics giant L'Oreal on a project that aims to develop more sustainable packaging alternatives.

The world's largest consumer-goods companies are working to reduce their environmental impact amid pressure from shoppers. Nestle has unveiled paper wrapping for Yes fruit and nut bars, while Unilever pledged earlier this week to halve its use of newly made plastic by 2025.

Carlsberg has also stopped using plastic rings, commonly associated with marine pollution, to hold its six-pack aluminium cans, instead using drops of glue to bind the beers.