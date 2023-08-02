Car injures 10 people near NYC’s Grand Central Terminal, says fire department

NEW YORK CITY – A vehicle struck pedestrians near Lexington Ave and East 42nd Street in Manhattan on Tuesday, causing 10 non life-threatening injuries, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said.

The incident took place at about 5.30pm local time.

Normal traffic at the intersection will likely resume in one to two hours, FDNY deputy chief Mario Thompkins said in an interview.

“It’s 42nd and Lexington, it’s extremely busy at 5.30 in the afternoon,” Mr Thompkins said. “You can only imagine the amount of pedestrians out here at any given time.” BLOOMBERG