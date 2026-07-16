Canada wildfire smoke blankets New York before World Cup final, relief expected by July 19

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New York’s Statue of Liberty seen through the haze of wildfire smoke on July 16.

NEW YORK - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has blanketed much of the northeastern United States, triggering health alerts, but a cold front expected at the weekend will help dissipate the dangerous haze in time for the World Cup final in the New York area on July 19.

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the World Cup final between holders Argentina and European champions Spain at the open-air New York-New Jersey stadium, while another 50,000 are expected to watch the game from Central Park in Manhattan.

New York City began feeling the effects of the wildfires this week and local authorities issued an alert, urging residents to reduce strenuous outdoor activity and take extra breaks if they are outside.

On July 16, the air quality in New Jersey, site of the stadium, was rated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by several air quality measurement platforms.

“The areas where the smoke is the densest can actually cause respiratory problems. So those who may be a little bit more sensitive or may have respiratory issues may want to stay inside for as long as possible,” AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva told Reuters in an interview.

“It’s going to rain a lot on Saturday, so that should dissipate a lot of the smoke.

“Sunday morning, I think we’re going to be seeing a cold front come through the area and it should kick out any remaining smoke that we’re seeing.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on July 16y the smoke was creating unhealthy air conditions across the state.

“Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue to blanket New York today. Air quality is expected to worsen, with very unhealthy conditions affecting much of the state,” Hochul said. “Stay indoors if you can.”

Wildfire smoke from northern Canada has been a common summer occurrence across wide swathes of the United States in recent years.

DaSilva said while spectators should try to limit their outdoor activities as much as possible on the day before the final, any risk would be lower by the time the match kicks off at 1500 Eastern time on July 19 (3am on July 20 in Singapore).

“We are going to be seeing some of that smoke moving out of the area as we go into the weekend,” he added. REUTERS