Canada's grid issues alert, asks citizens cut power use amid winter storm

A massive winter storm across Canada has knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of homes on Jan 13, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
22 sec ago

OTTAWA - The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) declared a grid alert in Alberta on Jan 13, and asked citizens to immediately reduce their electricity use to essential needs in response to ongoing extreme cold temperatures across western Canada, restricted imports and very high demand.

“Currently, the AESO projects the Alberta grid will face a 100 to 200 MW (megawatts) shortfall of electricity during peak evening hours,” the operator said.

The Canadian electricity operator also said that rotating outages could be implemented until power demand declines or sufficient generation returns to the grid.

A massive winter storm bringing snow, ice and high winds across the United States and Canada has also knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of homes across US Midwest and Pacific Northwest on Jan 13. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Coast to Coast, a brutal mix of snow, rain and bitter cold hits the US
The polar vortex is about to unleash teeth-chattering cold across the US

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top