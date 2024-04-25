Campus protests over Gaza intensify amid pushback by US universities and police

NEW YORK – A wave of pro-Palestinian protests spread and intensified on April 24 as students gathered on campuses around the country, in some cases facing off with police, in a widening showdown over campus speech and the war in the Gaza Strip.

University administrators from Texas to California moved to clear protesters and prevent encampments from taking hold on their own campuses as they have at Columbia University, deploying police in tense new confrontations that already have led to dozens of arrests.

At the same time, new protests continued erupting in places such as Pittsburgh and San Antonio.

Students expressed solidarity with their fellow students at Columbia, and with a pro-Palestinian movement that appeared to be galvanised by the pushback on other campuses and the looming end of the academic year.

Protesters on several campuses said their demands included divestment by their universities from companies connected to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, disclosure of those and other investments, and a recognition of the continuing right to protest without punishment.

The demonstrations spread overseas as well, with students on campuses in Cairo, Paris and Sydney, gathering to voice support for Palestinians and opposition to the war.

As new protests were emerging, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, visited the Columbia campus in New York, where university officials were seeking to negotiate with protest leaders to end the encampment of around 80 tents still pitched on a central campus lawn.

Mr Johnson said the school’s president, Ms Nemat Shafik, should resign if she could not immediately get the situation under control, calling her an “inept leader” who had failed to guarantee the safety of Jewish students.

The speaker said that there could be an appropriate time for the National Guard to be called in, and that Congress should consider revoking federal funding if universities could not keep the protests under control.

Republican lawmakers have accused university administrators for months of not doing enough to protect Jewish students on college campuses, seizing on an issue that has sharply divided Democrats.

Some of the campus demonstrations that have taken place since the war began last year have included hate speech and expressions of support for Hamas, the armed group based in Gaza that led the deadly attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 and saw more than 250 others abducted as hostages.

Israeli retaliation to the attack has left more than 34,000 people dead in Gaza, most of them women and children.

One of the biggest new protests on April 25 was in Texas, where dozens of police officers, many of them in riot gear and some of them on horseback, blocked the path of protesters at the state’s premier public university, the University of Texas at Austin. At least 34 people were arrested after refusing to disperse, according to a state police spokesperson.

Govenor Greg Abbott said that arrests there would continue until the protesters dispersed.

“These protesters belong in jail,” he wrote on the social media platform X. “Students joining in hate-filled, anti-Semitic protests at any public college or university in Texas should be expelled.”

Hours earlier, at the Dallas campus of the University of Texas, a large group of student protesters briefly staged a sit-in near the office of the university president, demanding divestments. The students left after the president agreed to meet with them.

At the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, police moved in just before lunchtime to break up an encampment of about 100 pro-Palestinian protesters at the center of campus. As demonstrators chanted “shame”, officers tackled at least one protester and put that person into a campus police car, but the protester was later released.