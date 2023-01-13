Campaign to renew US spy powers faces bitter battle in Congress

WASHINGTON - The US intelligence community faces a hard battle to renew foreign surveillance powers that have enabled authorities to repeatedly access private information about Americans despite constitutional protections.

The Biden administration wants to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a warrantless wiretapping programme introduced in 2008, which was last renewed in 2018 and is due to expire at the end of the year.

“Without Section 702, we will lose critical insights into the most significant threats to our nation,” said General Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency, in a speech launching the Biden administration’s defence of what he described as “irreplaceable insights” on Thursday.

US espionage insights gleaned from Section 702 have prevented weapon components from reaching adversaries, thwarted threats to US troops, and disrupted cyber and terrorist attacks, including a 2009 foiled plot against the Manhattan subway, Gen Nakasone said.

“We have saved lives because of 702,” he said.

But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are rallying to demand reforms given startling revelations about the programme’s use and abuse.

The pushback is fuelled in part by Republican zeal to take on the federal government following the party’s midterm victory in the House, which already includes a deluge of complaints against the FBI on other issues.

Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, has vowed to make changes to the FISA process, telling Fox News last year that Congress “should not even reauthorise FISA”.

A Senate aide told Bloomberg News that extending 702 without changes is going to be a “non-starter” in the current Congress, adding that bipartisan members in both chambers have made clear that surveillance programmes such as section 702 of FISA need significant reforms in order to protect Americans’ rights.

The aide requested anonymity to discuss sensitive legislative strategy.

While the programme is intended to collect communications of hundreds of thousands of non-Americans abroad for foreign intelligence purposes, it has also incidentally swept up communications with or about US persons and companies.

US intelligence agencies can then search the data trove by such things as Americans’ names, telephone numbers and e-mail addresses, in what are known as “US person queries”.

Detractors characterise this manner of prying on Americans’ details - and potentially their communications - as a “back-door search.”

“It is a bait and switch that drives a hole through the Fourth Amendment,” said Ms Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Liberty and National Security Programme at the Brennan Centre for Justice.

Ms Goitein is briefing members of Congress from both parties, she said, adding that the Biden administration was “well aware” it wouldn’t get a straight reauthorisation. She predicted the administration would downplay violations in a bid to get it reauthorised.