Californians, New Yorkers embrace return to old normal

NEW YORK • The governors of New York and California, the US states hit earliest and hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, have triumphantly announced that they had lifted virtually all curbs on businesses and social gatherings as both states hit milestones in vaccinating their residents.

In New York, where 70 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the order from Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday means eateries will no longer be forced to space tables 1.8m apart; movie theatres will be allowed to pack auditoriums without spacing seats apart; and commercial buildings need not check temperatures at their entrances.

"This is a momentous day and we deserve it because it has been a long, long road," Mr Cuomo said at the World Trade Centre, adding that the changes meant a "return to life as we know it".

In California, where 72 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Governor Gavin Newsom called Tuesday "reopening day" as he lifted similar capacity limits on businesses and social distancing requirements, with some exceptions.

But businesses in both states can still require health precautions on their premises.

The two governors, both Democrats who are facing political difficulties, made their announcements at events that seemed more like rallies than news conferences.

For all the celebration, however, the United States was poised to record 600,000 dead from the coronavirus, a grim reminder of the virus' painful toll even as Americans begin to enjoy a summer with significantly fewer limitations, if any, on their ability to live, work and socialise.

More than 63,000 have died from the virus in California, while in New York, that number has reached nearly 53,000 - the two highest totals in the country.

Yet both governors took the opportunity to look ahead.

In a 45-minute speech, Mr Cuomo, who is facing multiple investigations and the possibility of an impeachment proceeding, highlighted many of his pet infrastructure projects, embraced political supporters and announced a display of fireworks statewide on Tuesday night.

Mr Newsom, who is facing a recall campaign but has seen his approval ratings improve as the pandemic has receded in his state, showed up at Universal Studios Hollywood flanked by an assortment of Minions from the Despicable Me movie franchise and the Transformers robot hero, Optimus Prime, to announce US$1.5 million (S$2 million) lottery prizes to people who had been vaccinated.

In both states, health officials have struggled to expand vaccinations among significant pockets of their population.

Some of the lowest adult vaccination rates in New York City, for example, are in the Bronx, where only 38 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, and in Brooklyn, where the figure is 41 per cent. Several populous counties in California have yet to hit a 40 per cent full vaccination rate for all residents.

Even so, the lifting of restrictions in the coastal states marked a symbolic moment in the country's fight against the coronavirus and is expected to bring back the type of scenes familiar to most New Yorkers and Californians in pre-pandemic times.

"Roll-back of most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions is the green light that employers have been waiting for in order to bring employees back to the workplace," said Ms Kathryn Wylde, president of the Partnership for New York City, an influential business group.

In California, even business owners who had been critical of Mr Newsom expressed relief at the new rules.

"I see light!" joked Mr Michael Helmrich, whose Mandarin Restaurant in Sacramento was so battered during the past year that he posted a sign in the front window reading: "Newsom sucks - the life out of California small businesses."

