California seeks power conservation to avoid blackouts amid heat

California energy officials have warned that the state is at risk of energy shortfalls during the hot and dry summer months. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - California is asking residents and businesses to conserve energy on Wednesday (Aug 17) amid blistering heat to avoid overtaxing an already stressed electric system.

The state's main grid operator forecasts power demand will soar in the afternoon on Wednesday as residents crank their air conditioning, resulting in unusually tight power supplies. The conservation call is scheduled for 4pm to 9pm local time Wednesday, according to a California Independent System Operator statement on Tuesday.

Reducing energy can help stabilise the grid and prevent blackouts. Much of California's Central Valley is under heat advisories with a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degree Celsius) forecast for Sacramento on Wednesday.

California energy officials have warned that the state is at risk of energy shortfalls during the hot and dry summer months. Among the reasons: diminished hydropower output during a devastating drought and the retirements of natural gas-fired power plants.

More On This Topic
California braces for 43 degrees Celsius heat that will test grid
Nearly one-third of the US faces excessive heat

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top