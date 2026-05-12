California mayor admits to being a China agent in federal probe

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Acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government carries a maximum term of 10 years in prison in the United States.

LOS ANGELES – The mayor of an affluent Los Angeles suburb has agreed to plead guilty of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China in the US.

Eileen Wang admitted to posting pro-China propaganda at the direction of Chinese government officials, according to court documents unsealed on May 11 .

Wang is the mayor of Arcadia, a city of about 55,000 located around 24km north-east of downtown Los Angeles, after being elected to the city council in 2022.

Wang, 58, could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

She is expected to enter her plea in coming weeks, according to a statement by the US attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

The FBI alleges that between 2020 and 2022, Wang used a news website she operated to publish pro-China content under the direction of government officials, including an essay denying genocide and forced labour in Xinjiang.

A man she allegedly worked with on the propaganda scheme pleaded guilty in October and is serving a four-year prison sentence, according to the statement.

“By her own admission, Eileen Wang secretly served the interests of the Chinese government,” Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division said in the statement.

“Let this serve as a clear warning: individuals who act on behalf of foreign governments to influence our democracy will be identified, investigated, and brought to justice.” BLOOMBERG