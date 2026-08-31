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California lawmakers pass ban on shock gloves

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The US Immigration and Checkpoint Enforcement (ICE) has faced criticism for aggressive tactics, including fatally shooting people over the past two years.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has faced criticism for aggressive tactics, including fatally shooting people over the past two years.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Tim Arango

  • California lawmakers passed a bill banning law enforcement from using electric shock gloves, aiming to prevent federal immigration agents from deploying them.
  • The bill faces opposition from local police agencies and the Department of Homeland Security, which calls the gloves a "de-escalation device" and refuses to comply.
  • The gloves cause pain to force compliance and are used by about 50 police departments nationwide; the bill's fate depends on Governor Newsom's decision and potential legal challenges.

AI generated

SAN DIEGO – The California Legislature passed a Bill on the night of Aug 31 banning law enforcement officers from using electric shock gloves in an effort to prevent federal immigration agents from deploying them.

The legislation is a direct response from Democratic state lawmakers to the Trump administration, which announced in August that it was planning to spend up to US$20 million (S$25.4 million) for the devices.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.