California lawmakers pass ban on shock gloves

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The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has faced criticism for aggressive tactics, including fatally shooting people over the past two years.

SAN DIEGO – The California Legislature passed a Bill on the night of Aug 31 banning law enforcement officers from using electric shock gloves in an effort to prevent federal immigration agents from deploying them.

The legislation is a direct response from Democratic state lawmakers to the Trump administration, which announced in August that it was planning to spend up to US$20 million (S$25.4 million) for the devices.