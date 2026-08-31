California lawmakers pass ban on shock gloves
Tim Arango
- California lawmakers passed a bill banning law enforcement from using electric shock gloves, aiming to prevent federal immigration agents from deploying them.
- The bill faces opposition from local police agencies and the Department of Homeland Security, which calls the gloves a "de-escalation device" and refuses to comply.
- The gloves cause pain to force compliance and are used by about 50 police departments nationwide; the bill's fate depends on Governor Newsom's decision and potential legal challenges.
AI generated
SAN DIEGO – The California Legislature passed a Bill on the night of Aug 31 banning law enforcement officers from using electric shock gloves in an effort to prevent federal immigration agents from deploying them.
The legislation is a direct response from Democratic state lawmakers to the Trump administration, which announced in August that it was planning to spend up to US$20 million (S$25.4 million) for the devices.