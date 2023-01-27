California farm shooter admits guilt, says he’s mentally ill: NBC News

LOS ANGELES - The man accused of killing seven fellow farmworkers in California told a US reporter on Thursday that he was guilty and said he believes he is suffering from mental illness.

Zhao Chunli said he had endured years of bullying and overwork, but his complaints were never addressed, reported NBC News.

The news network’s anchor Janelle Wang visited the suspect in jail and spoke to him for around 15 minutes in Mandarin.

She told viewers she had identified herself as a journalist and told Zhao he was free to choose to speak to her or not.

“He described to me that he believes that he suffers from some sort of mental illness,” she said.

“He’s struggled with that for a while and he says on Monday he was not in his right mind.”

Regret

Zhao, 66, was arrested hours after seven people were shot dead on the farms where they worked in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

Five have been identified as Chinese citizens, and the two others as Mexican. A Mexican man who survived the attack was being treated at a local hospital.

“He admitted that he did do it,” Ms Wang reported. “He regrets it.”

She added that Zhao said he “felt that he had undergone years of bullying.”

“He had lots of concerns – long work hours – and he brought those up and he says those were not addressed.”

California officials have begun an inquiry into working conditions at the two farms in the wake of the attacks.