California braces itself for next bout of heavy rain, snow and high winds

LOS ANGELES - The latest spate of harsh wintry weather churning from the Pacific bore down on storm-weary California on Tuesday.

Forecasters are warning of wind gusts reaching hurricane force, accompanied by torrential rain and heavy mountain snow.

Southern and central California are still sodden from storms that have swept ashore one after another since late December - one just days ago.

They were expected to be hardest hit by the newest onslaught, arriving early on the second official day of spring.

High-wind warnings and advisories were posted for a vast stretch of California from the Mexico border through Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay area. Winter storm warnings were in effect for high mountains, where several centimetres of snowfall was possible.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also issued an excessive rainfall notice for much of the Southern California coast, warning of an at least a 40 per cent chance of showers exceeding flash-flood conditions.

A region that is home to more than 17 million people, extending well into central Arizona and including most of the greater Los Angeles area, was placed under flood watches.

Tuesday’s storm was expected to spread beyond California across the South-west and into the central Great Basin and Rockies by late on Tuesday, carrying with it a mix of heavy showers, snow and high winds.

The storm marks the 12th so-called atmospheric river to hit the US West Coast since December.

It is the product of an immense airborne current of dense water vapour carried aloft from the ocean and funnelled overland in bouts of heavy rain and snow.

The storm was driven by a Pacific cyclone swirling around an intense low-pressure system, drawing up vast quantities of moisture and steering it at the coast, according to meteorologist Mr William Churchill of the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

Unlike many of the earlier atmospheric rivers, the latest storm is packing a cooler load of moisture, meaning more of it will fall as snow in the higher coastal mountains and Sierra Nevada range.