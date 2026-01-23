‘Buck looking for bucks’: Deer rescued from US bank after triggering robbery alarm

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

After a pursuit that is more Bambi on ice than The Deer Hunter, the police officers eventually subdued the buck.

Deer, oh deer.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department in the US responded to robbery alarm at a local bank on Jan 18, when animal handlers would have been more suited for the job at hand.

After the cops arrived at the Webster Bank branch in Ridge, Brookhaven, in the New York county, they found a deer trashing the bank.

A video released by the Suffolk County police showed the deer had triggered the alarm after barging headfirst into the bank through one of its windows, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake having inadvertently trapped itself inside the bank’s office.

“Officers were able to safely lasso the animal and guide him to freedom,” they said in their Facebook post.

The video showed the cops guiding the buck by its antlers to the broken window through which it leaped with reckless abandon into the snow-covered Brookhaven town.

“We think the buck was looking for bucks,” quipped the police, on the deer’s banking adventure.