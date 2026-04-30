Brown University shooting suspect driven by ‘accumulation of grievances’, FBI says

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The 48-year-old Portuguese national opened fire with a handgun, killing two students and injuring nine others on Dec 13.

BOSTON – The FBI said on April 29 it had determined the suspected gunman behind December's fatal mass shooting at Brown University spent years planning the attack and was “driven by an accumulation of grievances that he collected throughout his life”.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston division detailed investigators’ assessment in a joint announcement with federal prosecutors in Massachusetts after concluding a significant portion of their probe into the accused gunman, Claudio Neves Valente.

Authorities said the 48-year-old Portuguese national slipped into an engineering building on the Ivy League campus on Dec 13 and opened fire with a handgun, killing two students and injuring nine others.

He went on to kill Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno Loureiro in a separate shooting at his home outside Boston on Dec 15, authorities said.

Neves Valente was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Dec 18 at a New Hampshire storage facility following a manhunt.

Prosecutors in January released transcripts of video recordings Neves Valente made before his death in which he admitted to planning the attack. But prosecutors said he did not provide a motive for targeting his victims.

Investigators have in the months since pored over thousands of files of surveillance footage, analysed 815 videos and 1,327 audio files found on his electronic devices and conducted more than 260 interviews.

The FBI added that Neves Valente in the recordings said he began planning the attack in 2022, when he first acquired a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire.

The FBI said it determined he acted alone and his victims were “symbolic in nature”, saying Brown University and the professor represented to Neves Valente “his personal failures and injustices he perceived were inflicted by others over time”.

Neves Valente attended Brown two decades ago after completing a physics programme at Instituto Superior Tecnico in Portugal, which he attended with Prof Loureiro. He withdrew from Brown in 2001 and left the United States.

He later obtained lawful permanent residency in the US in 2017 while living in Florida. He was unemployed when the shootings occurred, and the FBI said his “inflated sense of self contributed to interpersonal conflicts in his life and led him to believe he was being treated unjustly”.

The agency added that it believed that as his failures outweighed his successes, Neves Valente’s “paranoia increased, compounding his continued inability to thrive, leading to him being mentally unwell and committed to dying”. REUTERS