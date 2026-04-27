British royals begin four-day US visit despite shooting

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The four‑day trip by Charles and Queen Camilla is intended to honour historic ties between the two countries.

WASHINGTON - Britain’s King Charles III begins a state visit to the United States on April 27, as transatlantic tensions simmer over the Iran war, and despite a shooting two days earlier at a dinner attended by his host, President Donald Trump.

The four‑day trip by Charles and Queen Camilla is intended to honour historic ties between the two countries as the United States marks its 250th anniversary, according to the British government.

Charles will become the first British monarch to address Congress since the late queen Elizabeth II, in 1991, while the royal couple will have tea with Mr Trump and his wife Melania Trump, and attend a state dinner.

The royals will visit New York on April 29, touring the 9/11 memorial, before departing on April 30 for Bermuda for his first visit to a British overseas territory as monarch.

Buckingham Palace said Sunday that the US visit would take place despite the shooting at a gala the night before, and that Charles was “greatly relieved” that Mr Trump, his wife and other guests were unharmed.

An alleged gunman said to be acting alone was in custody following the incident at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association. One member of the president’s security detail was wounded.

Mr Christian Turner, Britain’s ambassador to the US, told a briefing in Washington late on April 26 that after extensive discussions, “we are all very confident that all appropriate security measures are in place” for the state visit.

Charles’s first US state visit as monarch comes at the request of the UK government and President Donald Trump, according to the palace.

However, as the US leader’s war with Iran drives a rare wedge between London and Washington, it has generated considerable controversy.

Mr Trump has lambasted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his war opposition, alongside his government’s immigration and energy policies.

The pair spoke by phone on April 26, with Mr Starmer extending “his best wishes” following “shocking scenes” at the gala the night before.

They also discussed “the urgent need to get shipping moving again in the Strait of Hormuz, given the severe consequences for the global economy and cost of living for people in the UK and globally,” Mr Starmer’s office said.

Mr Starmer has publicly criticised the war, but defended the state visit. An early April YouGov poll found 48 percent of Britons support cancelling it.

“Often what the monarchy is able to do, through the bonds that they build, is reach through the decades in a situation like this,” Mr Starmer told MPs when asked why the trip was going ahead.

Mr Trump told the BBC on April 23 that the visit could “absolutely” help repair relations.

“He’s a friend of mine for a long time, so he’s coming, and we’re going to have a great time, and he represents his nation like nobody else can do it,” Mr Trump told Fox News.

Charles, 77, showcased his diplomatic skills during Mr Trump’s state visit to Britain last September, with Royal Holloway University of London monarchy expert Craig Prescott noting he is “generally very good” at navigating such occasions.

But Mr Prescott said Charles would likely address the “very big elephant in the room” in a coded way in his speech to the US Congress.

Meanwhile, the scandal around late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein threatens to encroach on the highly choreographed tour.

Charles has faced a major crisis over the friendship his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as prince Andrew, had with the late billionaire, who died in prison in 2019.

The longstanding controversy intensified after Andrew was arrested in mid-February following new revelations over their links.

The king, who stripped his disgraced brother of his titles in October, said “the law must take its course” in a rare personally signed statement issued after the arrest.

Andrew, who remains under police investigation, has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

The visit appears meticulously planned to avoid unscripted moments. Only photographers will capture the Oval Office meeting between Mr Trump and Charles. AFP