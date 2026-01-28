British Airways plane loses wheel moments after take-off in Las Vegas

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A British Airways flight taking off from Las Vegas appeared to lose its right rear wheel moments after the plane lifted off on Jan 26 .

Flight BA274 , headed for London , taxied to the runway at Henry Reid International Airport in the US city for departure at 9.05pm local time (1.05pm Singapore time on Jan 27) , reported aviation site Flightradar24.

Sparks were reportedly seen coming from the right main landing gear of the A350-1000 as it lifted off from the runway, about 40 seconds after commencing its departure.

The incident was captured on Flightradar24’s livestream. As the aircraft retracts its landing gear in mid-air, what appears to be the right rear wheel on the right main landing gear is seen falling away.

The plane continued its journey of nine hours and 17 minutes to London and landed safely at Heathrow Airport, according to Flightradar.

In response to a media query, Henry Reid International Airport said the wheel was retrieved from the airport’s airfield, and that there were no reported injuries or damage to airport property.

The US’ National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, it added.

The Straits Times has contacted British Airways for more information.