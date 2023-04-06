Britain’s King Charles invites Biden for state visit, Biden accepts

Mr Biden's state visit to Britain will be held "in the near future". PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - Britain’s King Charles has invited US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a state visit and Mr Biden accepted, the White House said on Wednesday.

The invitation came during a conversation between Mr Biden and King Charles on Tuesday in which Mr Biden informed the King that US First Lady Jill Biden would attend his coronation in May.

Traditionally, US presidents do not attend British monarchs’ coronations.

“The President was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to that state visit,” White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She said she did not have a specific timeline for when the visit would take place, but said it would be “in the near future.” REUTERS

