Brazilian official who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus

SAO PAULO (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - A Brazilian government official who attended an official meeting at Donald Trump's resort in Florida on Saturday and posted a photo of himself standing next to the US president has tested positive for coronavirus, the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper said on Thursday (March 12).

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary, Mr Fabio Wajngarten, is awaiting the results of a second confirmation test, according to the report.

Brazil's presidency did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Bolsonaro cancelled his official agenda on Thursday and remains at the presidential palace. He is under medical observation, according to two people close to him who requested anonymity because the information isn’t public.

Asked about the news, the US president said he was “not concerned.”

“We did nothing very unusual, we sat next to each other for a period of time,” he told reporters at the White House.

Asked by Reuters before Estado reported the positive test, Brazil's Health minister, Mr Luiz Henrique Mandetta, said Mr Bolsonaro would be monitored if Mr Wajngarten tested positively.

In the photo posted on his Instagram account, Mr Wajngarten is standing next to Mr Trump wearing a "Make Brazil great again" cap.

Vice-President Mike Pence was next to Mr Trump.

Three other high-ranking ministers accompanied Mr Bolsonaro during his dinner with Mr Trump - Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo, Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Araujo, and Institutional Security Minister Augusto Heleno.