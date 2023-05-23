Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House

The driver of a box truck was detained on Monday night after crashing into security barriers on Lafayette Square. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
52 min ago

WASHINGTON - The driver of a truck was detained on Monday night after crashing into security barriers on Lafayette Square adjacent to the White House grounds, a US Secret Service spokesman said.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” Mr Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, said on Twitter.

Some roads and pedestrian walkways were closed, the Secret Service said.

The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated, Fox 5 television news reported.

Wusa television station showed live video of a box-type, U-Haul truck stopped alongside a row of steel bollards and uniformed law-enforcement officers approaching the vehicle.

A remote-controlled robot pried open the door slightly, revealing a dolly but no other obvious cargo.

After initially crashing, the driver hit the barriers a second time, Wusa reported, citing a witness report. REUTERS

More On This Topic
How a fake AI photo of a Pentagon blast went viral and briefly spooked stocks
‘Curious’ toddler intercepted by Secret Service officers after entering White House grounds through fence

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top