Boston ties snow record as 'bomb cyclone' batters eastern US

BOSTON (AFP) - Blinding snow whipped up by powerful winds pummelled the eastern United States into Sunday's (Jan 30) early hours, as one of the strongest winter storms in years triggered transport chaos and power outages across a region of some 70 million people.

Major cities such as New York and Boston bore the brunt of the blizzard, which the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed had intensified into a "bomb cyclone" - characterised by the explosive power of rapid drops in atmospheric pressure.

The heaviest-hit parts of New York and Massachusetts received 61cm of snow by early evening. More than 95,000 homes in Massachusetts reported being without power.

Snowfall in Boston equalled the one-day record of 59.9cm set in 2003, the NWS said, while the town of Sharon, 29km to the south, had recorded the highest snowfall by 8.30pm on Saturday with more than 76cm.

The towns of Islip, New York, and Warren, Rhode Island, were similarly blanketed.

Cold weather stretched as far south as Florida, where the NWS warned of "scattered to isolated falling iguanas from trees" as plunging temperatures temporarily paralysed the large lizards.

Residents in towns and cities across the eastern seaboard were urged to avoid all unnecessary travel for a second night of whiteout conditions, with additional snowfall expected to be heaviest across New England.

In Long Island, officials said a woman had been found dead in her car by a snowplough operator.

Salt machines and snowploughs crawled along the streets of New York City, where Central Park was covered in 19cm of snow and regional train lines were partially shut down.

In Times Square, the famous neon billboards formed glowing halos in the snowy air.

But the frigid temperatures did not stop Mr Robert Burck, a Times Square fixture known as the "Naked Cowboy". Wearing only his underwear, a cowboy hat and cowboy boots, he strolled through the nearly empty tourist hot spot, strumming his guitar.