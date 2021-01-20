Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A bomb threat was made to the US Supreme Court on Wednesday (Jan 20) ahead of the inauguration of Mr Joe Biden as president, but nothing was found by security personnel, the court said.

"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.

The court is located next to the US Capitol, where Mr Biden, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, former presidents and top officials were gathering for the presidential inauguration ceremony.

The US capital city is on high alert for threats after the violent assault on the Capitol on Jan 6 by supporters of departing President Donald Trump, who rejected Mr Biden's election win.